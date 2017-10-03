Bebas submits #SaveOktoberfest petition to PJ mayor

BEBAS co-founders Boo Su-Lyn (centre) and Azrul Mohd Khalib (right) presenting the #SaveOktoberfest petition to PJ Mayor Datuk Mohd Azizi Mohd Zain (left) in his office in Petaling Jaya on October 3, 2017. — Picture courtesy of BEBASKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Secular movement BEBAS formally submitted today a petition to the Petaling Jaya mayor to approve the German beer festival, Oktoberfest, scheduled this month at the 1 Utama shopping complex in Petaling Jaya.

In a statement, BEBAS said that the online petition that was started last Thursday had 2,682 signatures at the time of writing.

“Our founding fathers clearly understood the importance of diversity and unity. If anyone does not wish to go for Oktoberfest, they are free to stay home.

“Protecting personal freedoms means citizens should be free to make their own decisions about what events to attend or what food/ drink to consume without State intervention,” the statement read.

BEBAS co-founders Boo Su-Lyn and Azrul Mohd Khalib presented the #SaveOktoberfest petition to PJ Mayor Datuk Mohd Azizi Mohd Zain at his office earlier today. The meeting was witnessed by PJ councillor Mr Sean Oon and Oktoberfest organiser, CIA International Malaysia CEO Mr Ben Yap.

Islamist party PAS is seeking to stop Oktoberfest. PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan recently said four members from the state’s chapter and the party’s Ulama information chief Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman met with the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) last week to express opposition to the festival.

PAS had similarly opposed the Oktoberfest festival in 2014, causing enough controversy to prompt the Selangor government to move the event to an open-air carpark at the 1 Utama Shopping Complex.

PAS recently opposed the “Better Beer Festival” in Kuala Lumpur, which was subsequently cancelled by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Authorities later denied the cancellation was due to pressure from PAS, citing security concerns for the decision.