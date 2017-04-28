Last updated Friday, April 28, 2017 3:22 pm GMT+8

Beaten boy’s schoolmates get health check-up

Friday April 28, 2017
02:00 PM GMT+8

Mohamad Thaqif died after being allegedly beaten by an assistant dormitory warden at the school on March 24 and suffering bacterial infections that led to the amputation of his legs nearly a month later.Mohamad Thaqif died after being allegedly beaten by an assistant dormitory warden at the school on March 24 and suffering bacterial infections that led to the amputation of his legs nearly a month later.KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Johor health officials have examined over 100 students who attend the same Kota Tinggi private Islamic boarding school as the late Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi, 11.

The health screening covered 107 students and also 14 staff members, according to school principal Mohammad Afdhaluddin Ismail, The Star reported on its website today.

“So far, no students have been referred to the hospital,” the principal was quoted as saying in a statement, adding that a report on the health check would be issued soon.

It was unclear why the school faculty members were also included in the health screening as Johor Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah previously ordered health checks on all students at the same religious school who, like Mohamad Thaqif, were reportedly punished with a beating on the soles of their feet for allegedly making noise in the mosque.

The examination was carried out last Wednesday, the same day Mohamad Thaqif died after being allegedly beaten by an assistant dormitory warden at the school on March 24 and suffering bacterial infections that led to the amputation of his legs nearly a month later.

Police have classified the boy’s death as murder. The 29-year-old assistant warden has been under police custody since April 22.

Hospital authorities are expected to deliver a full post-mortem report in two weeks.

