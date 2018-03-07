Be wary of syndicate using court’s name, warns Federal Court Chief Registrar

The Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office has warned the public to be wary of false documents sent by members of a cheating syndicate. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, March 7 —The Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office (PKPMP) has called on the public to be wary of false documents sent by members of a syndicate, claiming to represent the court in relation to summons and property inheritance cases.

Chief Registrar Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar said the syndicate also used the court’s general lines to contact victims by saying that they owed money and must be present in court or a warrant of arrest would be issued and to transfer money to third party account.

“The case was first detected in the middle of last year and there was an increase in hoax calls at the end of last year until early this year ... people tend to believe as the calls are from the court.

“This Office wants to emphasise that the court will not simply make phone calls and randomly send documents via email or WhatsApp application to the public,” she said in a press conference here today.

She also advised people who received such calls or emails claiming to be from the court to lodge a police report.

To date she said, nine police reports have been lodged in connection with the cheating attempt.

Latifah said the false documents issued included warrant of arrest, freeze order pursuant to the Banking and Financial Institutions Act 1989 and the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 which sought victims to keep the criminal cases a secret to avoid police investigations.

She said the documents had a letterhead which was almost similar to PKPMP letterhead with the address at Level 2, Palace of Justice, Precinct 3 here.

According to Latifah, the scam syndicate also issued documents such as certificate of legality, application letter or order through Ministry of Justice, Selangor Judiciary, Probate Department” or “High Court of Justice, Justice Department which were not documents from the court.

Latifah advised the public to check on the suspicious messages by contacting the PKPMP Corporate Communication Unit at 03-8880 3663 or email to komunikasikorporat@kehakiman.gov.my or lodge an e-complaint at www.kehakiman.gov.my or via The Malaysian Judiciary Facebook. — Bernama