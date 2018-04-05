Be wary of sabotage during election season, BN members warned

Tengku Adnan cited the case of Bandar Tun Razak Umno chief Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar who was arrested on Monday for drug abuse. — Picture by Razak Ghazali PUTRAJAYA, April 5 — Members of Barisan Nasional (BN) have been told to be careful of internal and external threats posed by certain quarters who are deliberately looking for any slip-up to sabotage them during the election season.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor said it was a problem that the BN candidates had to face ahead of the upcoming 14th general election (GE14).

On the arrest of Bandar Tun Razak Umno chief Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar over drug abuse, Tengku Adnan, who is also Umno secretary-general, said he was awaiting the investigation report from the authorities before taking further action at the party level.

“I know there are elements of sabotage. Three weeks ago, Titiwangsa (Umno) chief Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani fell victim, now it’s Rizalman. After this, we don’t know who else may become a target. We call this season the ‘silly time in politics’,” he said.

Tengku Adnan, who is also Federal Territories Minister, was met after launching the Secondary School Food Assistance Programme at SMK Presint 18(1) here, today.

Rizalman was arrested during a raid at a nightclub in Jalan Imbi, Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

At a press conference yesterday, Rizalman claimed that he was sabotaged as he had never been involved in drugs, and was confident it was a trap to ruin his reputation.

Asked whether the incident was due to an internal threat within BN, Tengku Adnan, who did not rule out the possibility, said: “It’s a problem both from the inside and outside. The opposition also knows that the Federal Territories machinery is moving smoothly and well. The momentum has shaken the Opposition, and they will find ways (to discredit BN).”

On the Food Assistance Program, Tengku Adnan, who is the chairman of the Federal Territories Foundation said that a total of 1,600 students from 105 secondary schools in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan were identified to receive free nutritious meal, with a total allocation of RM10 million.

He said the foundation would provide special containers to canteen operators to be distributed to the children, and each meal contained nutritious and balanced food so that students could focus better in the classroom and improve their academic performance.

He said the programme proved that the BN government through various agencies, was always working to assist and provide the best service to the people, regardless of race, religion or political ideology. — Bernama