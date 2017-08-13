Be wary of donations using Terengganu MB’s name, says political secretary

The public was warned to be wary of those collecting donations using the Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman’s name. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 13 – People are advised to be wary of quarters collecting donations using the name of Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman.

In a statement issued by Ahmad Razif’s political secretary, Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Rozailan Mamat, the donation was allegedly collected in conjunction with a charity dinner.

“We also want to emphasise that the Mentri Besar’s Office has never given any approval or permission to any individual, association or society to use the good name of the Mentri Besar of Terengganu to collect donations.

“We regret the abuse of the good name of the Mentri Besar in seeking donations and advise the public not to be deceived and to liaise with Mentri Besar’s office if there is any doubt,” the statement said. — Bernama