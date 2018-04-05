Be realistic, don’t contest GE14 because you’ll lose, PRM told

PRM veteran Datuk Gary Nair speaks during a press conference in George Town April 5, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin GEORGE TOWN, April 5 — Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) will not be able to win a single seat if it contests in GE14, party veteran Datuk Gary Nair said today.

The former Penang PRM president said the party has to be realistic about its shortfalls.

“There is no way we can win even a single seat at this election,” he said at a press conference today.

The PRM member claimed a majority of party members do not agree with the party’s decision to field candidates against Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“PRM’s plan to field candidates in Penang, Selangor and other states may cause the voters to split and crush the inspiration of many Malaysians who are seeking change at this very last chance,” he said.

He claimed the party national congress committee made the decision to field candidates without the support and quorum of members.

“I have filed a complaint against the PRM National Congress Committee to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) yesterday for breaching the party constitution and making decisions not supported by the members,” he said.

He wanted the RoS to investigate why PRM has not organise its national congress to elect a new committee which must be conducted every three years.

“The current national congress committee has actually expired so the committee has no authority to make any decision, especially in its plans to field candidates in GE14,” he said.

Gary said PRM contesting in GE14 will only benefit Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates when the focus now is to defeat the ruling coalition.

He said it would only be after BN is defeated that PRM could play a role as an Opposition entity to provide checks and balances to the new government.