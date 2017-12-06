Be prepared for final phase before GE14, Shahrizat tells Wanita Umno

Shahrizat (centre) said the achievements marked and history made by Malaysian women would reflect the success of her leadership and her legacy, whereas the opposite would be a display of her failure. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Umno’s women wing has an ace card in their sleeves in the form of the “entera Jalinan Rakyat” before the upcoming general election.

Its Wanita chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil, however, said not much can be revealed but anticipated it would be the last phase for the Barisan Nasional machinery to execute its role in winning the polls.

“We have the final planning for our machineries… there is a lot of work to do in these final stages but I will not say it now. We will meet in the near future to discuss on it,” said Shahrizat in the winding up speech of the Wanita Umno general assembly.

In championing the rights of the Malaysian women, regardless of race and religion, Shahrizat said she will continue to uphold the dignity and honour of the women’s wing.

She said the achievements marked and history made by Malaysian women would reflect the success of her leadership and her legacy, whereas the opposite would be a display of her failure.

In her efforts to achieve the percentage of women on companies' boards to 30 per cent, Shahrizat said she would within the month request for names of women who are eligible for the top posts to give recommendations for them.

“When the Prime Minister recently announced to name and shame GLCs (government-linked companies) for not having 30 percent of women representative, I will ask all state Wanita chiefs to give me the names of those who are eligible.

“I would like to see which companies I can recommend Wanita Umno to be given the chance in being in top posts,” she said.