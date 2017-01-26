Be open to discuss sensitive issues openly, Khairy tells youths

Khairy said to achieve the goals outlined by the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) plan, local youths should be brave in addressing these issues among themselves. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Young Malaysians should start discussing sensitive issues such as race and religion openly so that unity can be achieved, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

He said to achieve the goals outlined by the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) plan, local youths should be brave in addressing these issues among themselves.

"When you think 30 years down the line; if today we are not able to discuss sensitive issues then when are we going too?” Khairy said during a speech for the Youth Parliament session today.

"So start talking, it is okay. We might have to pick the correct and appropriate forum. Maybe somethings are not to be discussed openly.

"But at your age, your generation if we don't discuss seriously from heart to heart about race, school, education system, role of religon in society, we won't be successful in 2050," he added.

The Umno Youth Chief said this will help prevent the various ethnic communities here from living in silos and help promote unity as everyone can share their ideas and thoughts.

"We cannot have parallel lines anymore. We have parallel lines. Malays with Malays, Chinese with Chinese and Indians with Indians. They don't meet, even if they meet, it is superficial," Khairy said.

Separately, he also said that Malaysia has been favoured by foreign investors over other developing countries due to the political stability here.

"One of the other things that differentiate Malaysia with other developing countries is the political stability. Ask the foreign investors, they will tell you Malaysia is one of the most attractive countries.

"This is a place where the government doesn't change every year, this is a place where there is no coupe. They feel secure," the minister explained.