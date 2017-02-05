Be more open to FT idea, minister tells DAP

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor defended his suggestion of making Penang a federal territory as coming from concern for the people's welfare. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor called on the DAP administration of Penang today not to reject his suggestion for the island state to come under Putrajaya’s direct control.

Defending his suggestion to have Penang made a federal territory, the Federal Territories minister said his idea was premised on concern for the people’s welfare, The New Straits Times reported on its website.

“We are not only proposing Penang, but also Langkawi, Tioman and part of Malacca to be made federal territories.

“I urge the Penang government to be more open-minded on this matter, because the Barisan Nasional government is always concerned about the people's welfare,” Tengku Adnan who is also BN secretary-general was quoted saying in Putrajaya after launching the Putrajaya Fishing Competition and Fiesta Walkabout there.

The minister had first announced his desire to expand the federal territories to include Penang, the island of Langkawi in Kedah and parts of Malacca in a radio interview with business news station BFM on February 1, in conjunction with Federal Territories Day.

Currently, the federal territories comprise the country’s capital of Kuala Lumpur, the administrative centre of Putrajaya and Labuan in east Malaysia.

After flak from federal Opposition leaders, he was quoted by national newswire Bernama saying that his proposal was not to extend Putrajaya’s authority over the state but to help the Malays there because the DAP-led state government purportedly “do not care” about the race group there.

Today marks the first time that Tengku Adnan has indicated that he also wishes to include the resort island of Tioman, which belongs to Pahang.

The New Straits Times further reported the minister saying today that his proposal was to ensure fair development in Penang, giving as example the housing programme developed by the federal government.

“In Kuala Lumpur for instance, we have many affordable housing programmes, such as the Federal Territories Affordable Housing, the 1Malaysia Housing Programme, the 1Malaysia Civil Servants Homes and housing programmes under the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

“We want to have the same thing in Penang,” Tengku Adnan was quoted saying.

He was also reported reiterating that his idea was still a proposal that needed to go through the due processes at the national level first.