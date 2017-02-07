Be more diligent in proliferating information from Internet, advises PM Najib

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak urged Malaysians to be diligent in proliferating information from the Internet. — Reuters file picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today urged Malaysians to be ever more diligent in proliferating information from the Internet as connectivity is the most important component to thrive in the digital economy.

In conjunction with the Safer Internet Day today, the Prime minister also made a call for Malaysians to unite in promoting the day as well as maintaining a high level of vigilance on cyber threats.

“Over the years, we have seen enough unfortunate incidents caused by irresponsible spreading of false, malicious, and misleading information pertaining to matters of pertinent importance in the Internet.

“Also, there were many victims who fell into internet ‘scam’ and subsequently suffered great financial losses,” he said in his latest posting on Facebook account.

As digital technology is the future and will give Malaysia a competitive edge in the global landscape, Najib further said that the aforementioned incidents could be damaging to the country’s societal and economic progression as a nation.

Thus, he said, it was imperative that the people exercise extra caution when they manoeuver the Internet, and put in sufficient effort to authenticate information received before engaging any further action.

“Otherwise, our gullibility will expose us to manipulation by malicious parties for the wrong reason. It makes us vulnerable,” he added.

Najib also applauded the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation’s initiative in creating awareness on this crucial issue among Malaysians through the “Cyber Security Awareness for Everyone” programme, which seeks to educate the public on better ways to utilise online technology.

“Find tips on how to use online technology in a safer, more responsible manner here www.cybersafe.my/saferinternetday,” he said.

The Safer Internet Day, which is being celebrated globally every year in February, was the eighth year it was being celebrated in Malaysia with the theme, ‘Be The Change: Unite for a Better Internet’. — Bernama