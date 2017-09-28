Be innovative to generate wealth, minister tells farmers, fishermen

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek poses for a photo at the National Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fisherman Convention 2017 in Kuala Lumpur September 27, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen must be innovative and think of new ideas to identify new opportunities that can generate wealth.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said time for such groups to only think of ways to get out of the poverty line had already passed, instead they should be thinking of potentials in agricultural products that are seen as capable of generating higher income opportunities.

“We cannot continue to say that we are poor fishermen, breeders and farmers, and hope for government assistance. We acknowledge that one of the government’s roles is to help improve the standard of living.

“However, now we must say and want more ... that through farming, breeding and fishing, not only to go beyond poverty line, but to generate wealth as well,” he said when addressing about 300 attendees at the National Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fisherman Convention 2017.

He also said that the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had been trying to bring investments from world economic powers such as China and the United States into the country, hence, farmers, breeders and fishermen should seek opportunities to generate wealth from such investments.

“For example, in the past we had durian orchards in the village, and we just sold the fruits by the roadside. If we could not sell it we produced ‘tempoyak’ (fermented durian). Whoever thought that now Musang King durian is receiving a high demand in China.

“Last year we made an agreement to export our pineapple to China, and the Chinese want to import about 500 tonnes, however they want to see our packaging, how we care about the quality of our products, if we succeed, there are new opportunities to generate wealth... this is one of the opportunities that I am talking about,” he said.

Ahmad Shabery added that the four-day convention was expected to serve as a platform for farmers, breeders and fishermen to provide insight and ideas on how to further develop the agriculture industry.

“Hopefully this convention will help us at the ministry to think of new policies, new approaches to further boost the economic value of this sector,” he said referring to the four-day convention. — Bernama