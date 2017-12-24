Be humble and serve others, KL Archbishop says in Xmas message

Kuala Lumpur Archbishop Reverend Julian Low said Pope Francis reminds us about the true meaning of Christmas. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Christians should be humble and not put themselves above others, the Kuala Lumpur Archbishop Reverend Julian Low said today during his message for Christmas celebrations this year.

“Pope Francis reminds us about the true meaning of Christmas. First, that God reveals himself in Jesus, not as the exalted Lord of the Universe, but as the One who humbles himself,” Low said in his message posted on the website of the KL Archdiocese.

“So, in order to be like Jesus, we must not put ourselves above others. We must humble ourselves and serve others,” he added.

He urged Christians to become close to others, especially those who are poor.

“May we be for this world that ray of light which shone forth from Bethlehem, bringing tidings of comfort and joy to the hearts of all we meet,” he said.