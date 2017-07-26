Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Be ‘gentlemen’, Muhyiddin tells Umno Youth following scuffle

BY RAM ANAND

Wednesday July 26, 2017
10:43 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Feast your eyes on this giant ‘Star Wars’ maze in UKThe Edit: Feast your eyes on this giant ‘Star Wars’ maze in UK

The Edit: Fancy a dinner date with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet?The Edit: Fancy a dinner date with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet?

Erdogan urges Muslims to ‘visit’ and ‘protect’ JerusalemErdogan urges Muslims to ‘visit’ and ‘protect’ Jerusalem

The Edit: How your kids clothes can grow as they doThe Edit: How your kids clothes can grow as they do

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasmin has urged Umno Youth members to be ‘gentlemen’, a scuffle involving Armada, PPBM’s youth wing. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaTan Sri Muhyiddin Yasmin has urged Umno Youth members to be ‘gentlemen’, a scuffle involving Armada, PPBM’s youth wing. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today urged Umno Youth members to be civil, following a scuffle involving his party’s youth wing, Armada, yesterday.

In a press conference today, Muhyiddin, a former Umno deputy president, claimed Armada leaders were only trying to hand over an application to use the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) as a venue for an upcoming event.

The PWTC and the adjacent Menara Dato Onn are both owned by Umno.

“I hope such an event is not repeated. If they (Armada) want to submit an application, give them space. Be gentlemen,” Muhyiddin said.

Yesterday, Umno Youth members and Armada leaders scuffled outside the PWTC as the latter wanted to use the convention centre as a venue for an upcoming forum featuring former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

MORE TO COME

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline