Be ‘gentlemen’, Muhyiddin tells Umno Youth following scuffle

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasmin has urged Umno Youth members to be ‘gentlemen’, a scuffle involving Armada, PPBM’s youth wing. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today urged Umno Youth members to be civil, following a scuffle involving his party’s youth wing, Armada, yesterday.

In a press conference today, Muhyiddin, a former Umno deputy president, claimed Armada leaders were only trying to hand over an application to use the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) as a venue for an upcoming event.

The PWTC and the adjacent Menara Dato Onn are both owned by Umno.

“I hope such an event is not repeated. If they (Armada) want to submit an application, give them space. Be gentlemen,” Muhyiddin said.

Yesterday, Umno Youth members and Armada leaders scuffled outside the PWTC as the latter wanted to use the convention centre as a venue for an upcoming forum featuring former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

MORE TO COME