Bayan Lepas policeman dies in crash on way home from work

BUTTERWORTH, Jan 30 — A policeman was killed after his motorcycle crashed into the rear of a Perodua Kancil car at Km1.9 on the Penang Bridge heading towards Perai, here today.

Corporal Hasni Hassan, 53, died at the scene from serious head and bodily injuries in the 9.20 am incident.

Seberang Perai Tengah Police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the police corporal, who was attached to Bayan Lepas police station near here, had just completed duty and was on his way home in Seberang Jaya.

“The victim who was riding alone was believed to have failed to slow down in time to avoid crashing into the car which was on the left lane,” he said here today.

He said the body was taken to Seberang jaya Hospital for post-mortem, while the 44-year-old woman driver of the Perodua Kancil and her young daughter, who both suffered minor injuries, were treated at the Penang Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama