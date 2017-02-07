Bauxite mines near housing areas in Beserah flagged as possible ‘death traps’

KUANTAN, Feb 7 — There are at least five abandoned bauxite mines around Beserah here, which are at risk of becoming 'death traps' because of its close proximity to the housing area or villages.

Beserah assemblyman Andansura Rabu said two mines were located in Sungai Karang while another two were in Kampung Jeram and one in Kampung Alor Batu in Jabor.

“But we believe the number of bauxite mines are more. Mining permits should not be issued if the area is near a residential area.

“Most likely these mines are operating illegally. However, operators must be responsible and fill disused bauxite mines,” he said.

Andansura was speaking to reporters after lodging a police report at the Beserah Police Station to demand an immediate investigation on the incident in which three children drowned in a former bauxite mine in Taman Sungai Karang Jaya here.

In the 5pm incident on Saturday, Nureen Ain Juwita Mohd Sharif, 10, and two of her friends who are siblings Salsabila Zulhairi, 12, and Mahathir Mohamad, 7, drowned in the mine.

Andansura added that a similar incident occurred on October 31, 2015, but the incident had not taught a lesson to the parties concerned. — Bernama