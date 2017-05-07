‘Bas Muafakat Johor’ service expected to ferry more than five million passengers this year

ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 7 — The ridership of the ‘Bas Muafakat Johor’ (BMJ) free bus service is expected to increase to more than five million this year, according to, State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Md Jais Sarday.

He said this was based on the addition of 11 more routes within Iskandar Malaysia, and 20 routes outside the area.

“BMJ, with 15 routes from April 1 last year to March 31 this year, has recorded a total of 2.43 million passengers, involving the use of 31 buses, 287 trips, and 791.3 kilometres of travel distance in the state, he said when replying to Abd Taib Abu Bakar (BN-Machap) and Gan Peck Cheng (DAP-Penggaram) regarding people’s response to the BMJ service at the State Assembly sitting here today.

He said based on data from the Johor Public Transport Corporation (JPTC) operations and control room, an average of 5,633 people used the service each day.

According to Md Jais, as of February, 35,564 Muafakat Johor membership cards had been issued by JPTC, and of the total, 7,837 cards were issued to students; 21,218 cards to adults (18 to 59 years); 5,807 cards to senior citizens and 702 cards to Persons with Disabilities (PWD).

Meanwhile, State Tourism, Trade and Consumerism Committee chairman Datuk Tee Siew Kiong said the Johor Government was trying to promote several ‘Kampung Baru’ (new villages) in the state as tourist attractions.

He said the villages concerned were Kampung Baru Paloh in Kluang, Kampung Baru Kukup in Pontian, Kampung Baru Yong Peng and Bekok in Batu Pahat, as well as Kampung Baru Kulai.

“All of these villages have been selected as new tourism villages by the New Villages Division in the Prime Minister’s Department, recently,” he said in a reply to Teoh Yap Kun (BN-Paloh).

In another development, State Works, Rural and Regional Development Committee chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad told the assembly that the Johor Water Regulatory Body (Bakaj) would be strengthened to improve water management in the state.

He said Bakaj was in the midst of preparing a working paper to establish an institution or corporation to replace Bakaj.

“Bakaj is also in the process of recruiting management personnel and professionals such as mechanical and civil engineers, scientific officers and several support groups,” he said, replying to Tan Hong Pin (DAP-Mengkibol). — Bernama