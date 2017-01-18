Bank Negara rubbishes report on ‘electronic pick-pocketing’

Bank Negara Malaysia refutesd as untrue reports stating that credit cards equipped with radio frequency identification could easily be ‘skimmed’ using downloadable apps or a card reader. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — A newspaper article claiming that credit cards equipped with radio frequency identification can easily be “skimmed” using downloadable apps or a card reader is false, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

It said credit cards equipped with the contactless payment function included security features such as dynamic code generation and two-factor authentication, such as an authentication code that is sent to a registered phone number.

“With these safety features, cards cannot be cloned or used for unauthorised transactions by fraudsters,” it said on its Facebook page.

“Cardholders are advised to safeguard their payment card and PIN at all times,” BNM added.

It then advised cardholders to notify their issuing banks immediately in the event of lost or stolen cards, PIN, or when they detect unauthorised transactions.

Earlier, newspaper Harian Metro published a report quoting a person they identified as a local information and communications technology expert, in which it made the claim and advised the public to protect their credit cards with aluminium foil.

The report claimed that credit card information could be skimmed from as far as 5m away, depending on whether a smartphone or card reader is used.