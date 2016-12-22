Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 12:09 am GMT+8

Bangladeshi man held over molest of 5-year-old child

Thursday December 22, 2016
07:58 AM GMT+8

KOTA TINGGI, Dec 22 — A Bangladeshi man was arrested over a molest case involving a five-year-old child in Sungai Rengit, here, on Tuesday.

Kota Tinggi Police chief Supt Rahmat Othman confirmed receiving a report from the victim’s mother at 12.50am on Monday.

He said in a statement that the child had been left by the mother with two foreign nationals who worked as barbers at her shop in Jalan Heng Seng, Sungai Rengit, Kota Tinggi, here, at about 3pm.

He said her husband came to the shop half an hour later and found the child with one his employees in a locked room.

Following the incident, the parents took the child to a clinic and the doctor said the child could have been molested and suggested they see a specialist.

Rahmat said police later arrested a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man who worked as a barber.

“The suspect has been remanded for 14 days,” he said, adding that the man also did not have travel documents.

The child has been referred to a specialist at the Sultan Ismail Hospital. — Bernama

