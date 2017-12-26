Bangladeshi director held over suspected human trafficking at Wisma MCA

A Bangladeshi director has been detained for alleged involvement in human trafficking activities during a cultural show at Wisma MCA. — Picture courtesy of Google Street ViewKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The police confirmed today that a Bangladeshi director has been detained for alleged involvement in human trafficking activities during a cultural show at Wisma MCA here last Saturday.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Shaharudin Abdullah said federal officers from Bukit Aman nabbed the man on Sunday with 18 other people.

“I can confirm he was caught by Bukit Aman. He was involved in human trafficking. They detained about 18 people,” Shaharudin told Malay Mail when contacted.

However, Shaharudin said he could not provide more details on the case as it is not under his purview. Malay Mail has already reached out to Bukit Aman for comment.

The Bangladeshi is alleged to have collected money from 57 people and brought them to Malaysia under the guise of a cultural show.

The South Asian country’s high commissioner in Malaysia Md Shahidul Islam has been reported saying Dhaka is also investigating the matter.

“We’ve learnt about the incident and we’re looking into the matter. This kind of incident in a foreign country is very embarrassing,” the Bangladeshi diplomat was reported saying Bangladeshi news portal Prothom Alo yesterday.

The “Cinematic Bangladeshi Nights” cultural show at Wisma MCA last Saturday featured singers, directors and fashion models including singer Asif Akbar, Ankhi Alamgir, HM Rana and Anika Kabir Shokh among others.