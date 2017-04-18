Baling narcotics chief killed in tragic accident

BALING, April 18 ― Baling Narcotics Division chief Mohd Noor Mat Yaub and wife, Suriya Abdul Rahman, 37, were killed in an accident involving three vehicles at Kampung Teluk Teduri, Baling, early today.

Their four children, Irdina Aliah, 11; Insyirah Aliah, 10; Muhamad Adib Mustakim, 8, and Imanina Aliah, 6, were injured, and are currently being treated at the Baling Hospital.

According to a preliminary report from the Baling Fire and Rescue Station, the incident occurred at 7.15am when Mohd Noor was driving his family in a Toyota Passo to Kupang, from Baling

“At the scene, the victim, who was trying to turn left was hit by a Honda City from behind, and this caused the victim's car to veer into the opposite lane.

“The victim's car then hit a Toyota Hilux being driven by Muhamad Ilyas Abd Razak, 32, in the opposite lane,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, he said the driver of the Honda City had yet to be identified.

In the meantime, Baling district police chief Supt Sharifuddin Yusof when contacted by Bernama confirmed the incident, and said the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. ― Bernama