Bald, bold and beautiful: 10 take to the razor in the name of charity

(From left) Siew, Wendy Y-Lin Chee, Dr Revathi, Dr Gurpreet, Helen Sta Maria, Chew [and her two children], Amizan Ariffin and Kyra Neng before going bald. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Would you shave your head for charity?

Ten people did just that at the fifth Bald, Bold & Beautiful event at Waikiki Bar, Petaling Jaya on Sunday.

Their date with the razor was to raise money for the Heston Siew Tribute Fund that helps underprivileged children who are battling cancer.

The brave participants were Waikiki Bar owner Tony Siew, third-time participant Chew Shel Ling, and first-timers Dr Revathi Rajagopal, Dr Jean Teoh, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, Helen Sta Maria, Wendy Y-Lin Chee, YC Ang, Amizan Ariffin and Kyra Neng.

The fund — named after Siew’s youngest son who was diagnosed with leukaemia when he was eight months old — is endorsed and governed by the paediatric oncology and social services department at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre.

Since 2012, it has raised more than RM620,000 that benefited 79 cancer-stricken children.

“I was angry and disappointed when I found out my son got cancer, my life changed overnight.

“Then I realised if it happened to me, it could happen to anyone, so I took it as a reason for me to help people.

“As long as there are children out there that need help, I will do everything in my power to do,” said Siew, 50.

The premise was simple: participants each pledge to raise a minimum of RM1,000 and agree to go bald — or bold, one can choose to have their hair dyed instead — if their family and friends agree to donate.

Funds also come from a percentage of bar sales, t-shirt sales and donation collected during the event.

Having been part of the steering committee for the past five years, UMMC paediatric oncologist Revathi decided it was time for her to personally take part in the cause.

“If other people are contributing to my department, why not me? I agreed on the spot,” said Revathi, who raised RM28,900.

Ardent supporter Chew went bald for the third time.

With her two children in tow, the 39-year-old training manager said she is used to being bald that her nickname is Botak Shel.

Chew, who runs marathon, shared her race bib always says “Botak Shel” instead of her real name.

“People ask me what is that about, and I share with them this meaningful event and how they can participate,” she said.

She raised RM14,600 and more than RM30,000 in total for the past three years.

Another first-timer who had no qualms having her beautiful long locks chopped off was Gurpreet, a last-minute participant who managed to raise RM5,000 on that night itself.

“It’s always been on my bucket list and what better reason is there to do it?

“I feel great — a whole lot of weight has been lifted. I wasn’t nervous at all, it’s just hair. I’d definitely do it again,” said the 35-year-old.

Couples who go bald together, stay together; that was the case for Amizan, 53, and Kyra, 40, who had their head shaved for the cause.

The musicians, who have been married for two years, managed to raise RM2,160 collectively and showed off their new looks in a performance later that evening.

A total of RM84,094.10 was raised last night.

The venue was packed with patrons and supporters of the charity since 5pm, with more than 80 young and veteran artistes performing in between shaves until late.

The line-up included Volatile, Billie Blue & The Nowhere Men, The Maha Jeffrey Band and Evelyn Feroza, who shaved her head for the cause last year.

For details, visit Tribute to Kindness on Facebook or call 012-924 5454.

* This article first appeared in Malay Mail Afternoon E-paper yesterday.

