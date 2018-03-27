Bahasa Malaysia translation now available for Friday sermons at two Saudi mosques

According to a New Straits Times report, Bahasa Malaysia is now one of the 10 foreign languages that translations of Friday sermons at Makkah’s Grand Mosque and Madinah’s Nabawi Mosque are available in.

During the haj season, the sermon will also be heard in Bahasa Malaysia during the Friday sermons in Arafah.

Imam of the Grand Mosque (Masjidil Haram) Sheikh Dr Abdul Rahman Abdul Aziz As-Sudais told a group of visiting Malaysian editors that the move illustrated the great importance Malaysia had towards the Saudi government.

“Great news for Malaysians. The Guardian of the Two Holy Mosques has agreed to implement the live translation of Friday’s sermon in Makkah, Madinah and Arafah in Bahasa Melayu.

“This project is important to the people in Southeast Asia. It will benefit them. We also attach great importance to Malaysia and Malaysian pilgrims,” the Grand Imam reportedly said.

He said in Makkah, the service can be found near the King Fahd gate, which has been designated for non-Arabic speakers, where headsets and small audio devices are made available.

The device is then connected to an FM frequency that broadcasts the translation of the Arabic sermon delivered but the Grand Mosque khatib (preacher).

Abdul Rahman also complimented Malaysia, haj agency Tabung Haji and Malaysian pilgrims for showing exemplary manners when in the Haramain - an appellation for Makkah and Madinah.

“The Islam in Malaysia is a unique example to the world. We very much appreciate the work of Tabung Haji for being systematic and it is an example to all other haj agencies in other countries.

“The Malaysian pilgrims are also so well-mannered inside the Haramain,” he said.

Abdul Rahman, who is also President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, revealed that the expansion of the Grand Mosque in Makkah is in the final stage and is expected to be completed by the end of this Ramadan.

Once completed, the expanded mosque could accommodate up to 1.6 million Muslims at any one time.

Abdul Rahman stressed that Islam should not be associated with extremism, as reflected in the moderation practiced by Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

“Both countries are in harmony to combat terrorism and reject extremism,” he said.

Commenting on fake news, he said the Al Quran and Hadith have clearly stated that verification is needed for any piece of news.

He said there is a possibility that those responsible behind the spread of fake news, especially on social media, are enemies that wish to see Muslims disunited.