Bagan Datuk set to become auto hub, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said a Chinese auto company would work with a local company to set up an EEV factory near the Sungai Bernam estuary in Hutan Melintang. — Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, March 31 — Bagan Datuk is set to become a new automotive hub following interest shown by two automotive companies to set up their plants in the district.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said a Chinese company was keen to open an Energy Efficient Vehicles (EEV) assembly plant for the export market and would require 40 hectares of land for the purpose.

He said the auto company would work with a local company to set up the factory near the Sungai Bernam estuary in Hutan Melintang here.

“When completed, 2,000 jobs will be created and I have asked for Bagan Datuk youths to be given priority for the job opportunities," he said when opening the Malaysian Automotive Industry (MAI) Auto Festival at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Hutan Melintang’s field here today.

MAI is an agency under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry. — Bernama

