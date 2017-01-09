Bagan Datuk Heavy Industrial Park to attract US$12b investments

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir says the industrial park will be developed in 10-15 years. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBAGAN DATUK, Jan 9 — The Bagan Datuk Heavy Industrial Park here in its early stages of development is projected to draw investments of between US$10 to 12 billion (RM44.7-53.7 billion), says Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

The park is being developed by the Perak State Development Corporation (PKNP).

Zambry said the early development involving land reclamation of 1,375.9 hectares will begin before year-end.

The overall development of the industrial park would take between 10 to 15 years.

He said the state government signed an agreement for concession works on the land reclamation with PKNP at the end of last year.

“We hope this project can be implemented smoothly and once ready, promises between 18,000 to 20,000 job opportunities,” he said in his speech at the declaration of the Bagan Datuk District by the Sultan Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah here today.

Zambry said in line with the status of Bagan Datuk as a full district, the state government would implement a number of high impact projects, including the construction of a new administrative centre covering 1,618.7 hectares.

At the same time, work will be undertaken to upgrade the jetty as well as the Bagan Datuk Community Square to improve economic development via tourism.

“With planning as well as the commitment to large scale development, it is the hope that those administering Bagan Datuk would ensure no one is left out in the wake of development in the district,” he added.

Zambry said the Federal Government had allocated RM1.3 billion under the 11th Malaysia Plan for 11 projects that are now in various stages of implementation, among which is the Bagan Datuk Polytechnic costing RM220 million.

Also being undertaken is the Bagan Datuk Peoples Housing Project (RM79.77 million), the Bagan Datuk District Police Headquarters (RM134 million), Bagan Datuk Sports Complex (RM31 million) and relocation of the Pusat Giatmara Bagan Datuk costing RM7.78 million.

Bagan Datuk is the 12th district in Perak after Kinta, Larut Matang and Selama, Manjung, Hilir Perak, Kerian, Batang Padang, Kuala Kangsar, Perak Tengah, Hulu Perak, Kampar and Muallim. — Bernama