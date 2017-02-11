Bad Wolves: An arts group keen to turn Penang into a creative hub

Danny Mahes (centre) conducts a workshop during the Kuala Lumpur Literary Festival. — Pictures courtesy of Bad WolvesGEORGE TOWN, Feb 11 ― They started out providing a platform for amateur poets and musicians to perform four years ago and along the way trained hundreds in the art of songwriting, verse writing and poetry.

They call themselves Bad Wolves and though they organise workshops and eight performances each year, the group remains an organic movement run voluntarily by “like-minded people” in the arts scene.

Bad Wolves director and co-founder Danny Mahes, better known by his stage name Ksatriya, said there are between 12 to 15 people in the group.

“We started out organising open mike nights in 2013 at China House which was the venue sponsor at that time,” he said.

Say It Like You Mean It

The idea for the open mike nights came about when they realised that there was no platform for local talents to perform their original artistic works.

“It was hard to find any performances that were essentially Penang and Malaysian. Then we realised it was because these talents didn't have a platform to perform,” he said.

They started out collaborating with China House where they organised open mike nights. “We realised a lot of Malaysians do not write or compose their own original works because they don't know how to do it so we started organising workshops and classes for songwriting, composing and poetry,” he said.

This saw the birth of Say It Like You Mean It (SILYMI), an event where amateurs and those starting out in music and poetry get to brush up their performance skills, learn the creative art of composing and poetry and then perform once every couple months.

“We started internship programmes and have artistes coming from all over to conduct the workshops and programmes,” said Danny.

A performer at a 'Say It Like You Mean It' event. 12 Stories

Bad Wolves also started partnering with festivals and this year, they will be working on “12 Stories” ― a storytelling event for George Town Festival.

“We will be working with local colleges and community artists to dramatise the oral history of Penang.

“This is our way of presenting our historical identity, our cultural identity and celebrate our rich history and culture,” he said.

The college students participating in the programme will be doing video essays, recording the oral history of Penang from their parents and grandparents.

These series of videos will then be played during George Town Festival.

“This programme will also act as a training platform for us to train amateurs, new talents, aspiring performers and people in the community on how to create stories and tell stories, especially those from our grandparents and elders,” he added.

Butterworth Also Can

Realising that there is also a host of potentials on the mainland side of Penang, Bad Wolves has expanded its reach to create a separate programme with its own identity called “Butterworth Also Can” or Buttercan for short.

“We approached Think City to work with them for Butterworth Also Can to grow the arts and performance community there,” said Danny.

The new programme will debut its first performance on February 25 at a new art space in Butterworth, Lokal Houz.

“We will slowly introduce masterclass workshops for poetry, music and stand-up comedy,” he said.

Hopefully, Buttercan will bring together the fractured art community in Butterworth.

Participants of a workshop by Bad Wolves. Penang as creative hub

This year onwards, Bad Wolves will organise four performances on the island under SILYMI and another four under Buttercan in Butterworth.

“As most of those behind Bad Wolves are volunteers with day jobs, we are unable to organise more events so we do it about eight times a year,” he said.

The organisation is funded by its own volunteers with contributions from artistes whom they have helped book performances at festivals.

“We don't get large corporate funding, except from Think City for Buttercan, so all our programmes are self-funded by volunteers and artistes who have participated in our programmes,” he said.

The workshops and training programmes they organise have fixed minimal fees, and is sometimes free because these classes are meant mostly for amateurs and students who are just starting out and can’t afford to pay high fees.

“We will definitely continue with what we do and we hope to one day expand to participate in international arts festivals and showcase local artistes with original works that are very Penang and Malaysian,” he said.

Danny wants to brand Penang as the main creative hub in South-east Asia where people identify Penang as the place to learn and create original works in poetry, music and stand-up comedy.

Find out more about Bad Wolves and what they do at sayitmeanitpenang.com or send Danny a message through his Twitter @rebelrhyming.