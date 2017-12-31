Bad weather alerts in Pahang and Johor

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Heavy rains with strong winds are expected to continue in Pahang and Johor until Tuesday, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

Bad weather alerts are expected in the Pekan and Rompin districts in Pahang; as well as Segamat and Mersing, in Johor.

The department in its media statement also warned of heavy rain and strong winds at Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu; Kuantan in Pahang; and Kota Tinggi in Johor.

Similar weather is also expected to hit Sabah, involving parts of Kudat, Sandakan (Beluran District) and the West Coast (Kota Belud and Ranau districts) from Tuesday through Wednesday, the statement added. — Bernama