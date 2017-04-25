Baby’s body dumped by roadside in Klang

PORT KLANG, April 25 — The body of a premature baby with placenta intact was found in a black plastic bag on the road shoulder of a bridge in Jalan Parang here yesterday morning.

Police believe the boy’s body, which had minor injuries and scratches, had been left there no longer than two days before he was found by a land surveyor at 9.50am.

North Klang police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the injuries could have been caused by stones and the surface of the bridge when the baby was dumped there.

He said police were tracking down those responsible for abandoning the body.

The body was sent to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah for a post-mortem.

“We are checking on recent births with clinics and private hospitals,” Yusoff said.

Police are appealing to those with information to come forward.