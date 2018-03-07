Baby found dumped near cowshed near Ipoh

A body of a baby was spotted in a drain behind Politeknik Ungku Omar. ― AFP picIPOH, March 7 ― The partial remains of an infant were discovered behind a cowshed near here yesterday.

A passer-by spotted the body in a drain behind Politeknik Ungku Omar and reported it to the Ampang Baru police station, said district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby.

“Post mortem conducted by pathologist on the remains could not identify the baby's sex as part of its body had been ravaged by animals,” he said in a Whatsapp statement.

Two body parts have been sent for DNA testing, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code that pertains baby dumping, which is punishable by up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.