Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Rain

Malaysia

Baby found dumped near cowshed near Ipoh

By SYLVIA LOOI

Wednesday March 7, 2018
02:08 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Najib says BN govt respects roles of Chinese medium schoolsNajib says BN govt respects roles of Chinese medium schools

The Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in commonThe Edit: Five things Malaysians and Irish have in common

The Edit: Check out the hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’The Edit: Check out the hilarious Honest Trailer for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

The Edit: The British pub serving shots of social careThe Edit: The British pub serving shots of social care

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A body of a baby was spotted in a drain behind Politeknik Ungku Omar. ― AFP picA body of a baby was spotted in a drain behind Politeknik Ungku Omar. ― AFP picIPOH, March 7 ― The partial remains of an infant were discovered behind a cowshed near here yesterday.

A passer-by spotted the body in a drain behind Politeknik Ungku Omar and reported it to the Ampang Baru police station, said district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby.

“Post mortem conducted by pathologist on the remains could not identify the baby's sex as part of its body had been ravaged by animals,” he said in a Whatsapp statement.

Two body parts have been sent for DNA testing, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code that pertains baby dumping, which is punishable by up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram