Baby boy found with apology note

Acting Taiping police chief Supt Razlam Ab Hamid ((centre) said a note was found in the cloth used to wrap the abandoned baby. — Bernama file picIPOH, Dec 25—A newborn baby boy was found in front of a house in Kamunting, along with a note apologising for his abandonment.

The baby boy was found wrapped in a green curtain cloth and placed in a plastic bag at a garage in front of a man’s house in Kampung Kurnia Jaya, Kamunting.

Acting Taiping police chief Supt Razlam Ab Hamid said a note was found in the cloth used to wrap the baby, which read:

“Please take good care of this child. I am so sorry, I couldn’t take care of him but I love him very much.

“I hope and want only the best for him. Please let him have a happy life.”

“Don’t tell him what happened. I will watch him from afar. Don’t let people insult him or call him illegitimate..please take care of him and don’t tell anyone besides(your)family.”

Razlam said the man arrived at home at around 2.15am to the sounds of a baby crying.

“After finding the baby, the witness called emergency services, and the infant was transported via ambulance to the Taiping hospital,” he said in a statement delivered by Whatsapp earlier today.

“There, doctors determined that the baby had been born at full term and weighed between 2.0 and 2.5kg.”

According to Razlam, doctors estimated that the baby was born roughly two hours before it was found.

He added that the witness did not see anyone leaving the baby.

Razlam said the baby was now under the care of the Welfare department.