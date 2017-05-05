Azmin welcomed home by state excos, even from PAS

The welcome party that greeted the Selangor MB at KLIA today. — Picture via Twitter.com/AzminAliKUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Amid rumours that the Selangor state government is in a shaky position, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was greeted by the state’s executive councillors (exco) today upon arriving home from a trip to Egypt, Morocco and Jordan.

Despite PAS delegates’ motion to sever ties with PKR recently, two exco members from the Islamist party, Zaidy Abdul Talib and Ahmad Yunus Hairi, were also present at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) this afternoon to welcome Azmin.

Malaysiakini reported that Selangor PAS deputy commissioner II, Shafie Ngah, was also present. PAS commissioner and exco member Datuk Iskandar Samad, however, was reportedly absent.

Azmin today dismissed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s speculation that the Selangor government is in a precarious position.

“Clearly, the general election is close, and yet Umno’s wishful thinking is far from reality,” he was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

“Umno thought that by bullying the state government, we will face problems. But, today the Selangor government is so strong.”

Perpaduan & ukhwah Ahli-Ahli Dewan Negeri Selangor terus utuh. Fokus laksanakan #MandatRakyat ! pic.twitter.com/LBNlJXMxit — Mohamed Azmin Ali (@AzminAli) May 5, 2017

Earlier today, Najib had claimed that the Opposition’s directionless leadership will lead to frequent Cabinet changes and a disruption in public services if they take over government.

Claiming the Selangor state government was currently unstable, the prime minister and Barisan Nasional chairman pointed out that the mentri besar’s position will be affected if PAS or DAP withdrew from the administration comprising PKR, PAS and the DAP.

PAS resolved at its muktamar last weekend to cut ties with PKR, although the decision ultimately lies with the party’s influential Syura Council.

Rumours of a snap election in Selangor and defections of several state assemblymen have also swirled.