Azmin to contest Shah Alam? He’ll fit right in, says PKR’s Zuraida

Selangor PKR deputy chief Zuraida Kamaruddin stopped short of confirming that Azmin is gunning for the Shah Alam Parliamentary seat today. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Jan 3 ― Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali may contest the Shah Alam Parliamentary seat in the upcoming general elections, Malay portal Sinar Online reported today quoting an anonymous source.

Selangor PKR deputy chief Zuraida Kamaruddin stopped short of confirming that Azmin is gunning for the seat today, but admitted that the Gombak MP will fit in there since he is already the mentri besar.

“God willing, because Shah Alam is the Selangor administrative capital and suitable for Azmin to contest to prove to Barisan Nasional-Umno that Pakatan Harapan has the support of civil servants,” the Ampang MP told Malay Mail in a short text message reply.

The report had quoted the unnamed source who was said to be present during the Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) meeting at the Selangor administrative capital today.

The source also claimed that Zuraida may compete in Hulu Langat.

Both Shah Alam and Hulu Langat were PAS seats in 2013. PAS had won in the latter seat by a 17,267 majority.

Meanwhile, incumbent Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad won by a majority of 10,939, and has since joined PH component Parti Amanah Negara.

When asked about the possibility of her contesting in Hulu Langat, Zuraida replied that she is ready to contest where the party needed her most.

“To retain Selangor for PH, I am ready to contest wherever I am needed, considered I am also from Kajang,” she said.

Malay Mail could not get Azmin, Khalid, nor Selangor PAS to comment on the report.