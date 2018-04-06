Azmin seeks audience with Selangor Sultan for dissolution

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks during the Pakatan Harapan convention in Shah Alam January 7, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has requested an audience with Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah for royal consent to dissolve the state assembly.

In a press statement today, Azmin said this was pursuant to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s announcement on the dissolution of Parliament tomorrow to pave way for the general election.

“In accordance with Article LV of the Selangor State Constitution 1959, which is read together with Article LXX of the Selangor State Constitution 1959, I will be advising his Majesty to obtain permission to dissolve the Selangor State Assembly,” said Azmin.

Parties in the now-defunct Pakatan Rakyat won 44 out of the 56 state seats in Election 2013 to give the pact a supermajority.

However, the pact was later disbanded to expel Islamist party PAS, which won 15 seats in 2013.