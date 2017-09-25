Azmin says visited China to get foreign investments

Last week, Azmin had attended the Guangdong Industrial and Financial Cooperation and Development Forum, where he also visited the headquarters of technology firm ZTE in Shenzhen. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today he had visited Guangdong, China, to attract foreign investors, not to spend Malaysian funds on investments there.

Sinar Online also reported Azmin as saying that his state government did not spend reserves to build infrastructure in another country.

“Selangor is offering itself to be a ‘gateway’ to Chinese investors hoping to penetrate the Asean market because we have good infrastructure, whether it is ports, airports, highways or skilled human resources,” Azmin was quoted saying.

Sungai Besar MP Budiman Mohd Zohdi yesterday labeled Azmin’s visit to China as a hypocritical move, pointing out that the Opposition frequently criticised the federal government’s investments.

In his speech at the forum, Azmin said Selangor aims to be an active partner in China’s expansion, in addition to promoting Port Klang as the key to strategic trade growth between the state and Guangdong.