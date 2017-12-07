Azmin says still loves brother Azwan now in Umno’s camp

Azwan (right) said yesterday that he has been 'humiliated' and lost everything because he backed Selangor Mentri Besar Azmin Ali in the past. — Picture via Facebook/Jamal Md YunosKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said he still cared for his celebrity brother Azwan, despite the latter vowing to bring him and his administration down during an Umno assembly yesterday.

Azmin said he will always keep Azwan in his prayers, and hoped that the brother will continue to care for the family.

“I always pray for Azwan although he attacks me, God-willing Allah will save and open his heart to always love me and his other siblings.

“That is my prayer to him, for Allah to give love to him and for Him to open his heart so he will care and do good towards family members,” Azmin was quoted saying by Sinar Harian last night.

Azwan is the second sibling of Azmin’s to publicly oppose the latter, with Azmin’s sister Ummi Hafilda having consistently campaigned against him before.

Azwan said yesterday that he has been “humiliated” and lost everything because he backed Azmin in the past, and also threatened to expose Azmin’s secrets “one by one”.