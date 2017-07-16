Azmin says Selangor has own approach of addressing corruption

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the Selangor state government has its own approach of addressing corruption. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKLANG, July 16 — The Selangor government has its own approach of addressing corruption by making it compulsory for all state executive council (exco) members to pledge that they do not have any interests in any papers tabled at the council meeting, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said it was a proactive measure by the state government to address corruption and power abuse among the exco members, as well as board of directors of state government subsidiaries and civil servants.

“Before the weekly state exco meeting, which is held every Wednesday, all exco members are required to sign a pledge which states that they have no interests in any papers tabled (at the meeting).

“Likewise at the state government subsidiaries, such as PKNS, where before a meeting is held, all the board members are required to sign a similar pledge,” when met by reporters after opening the Save Water Programme at Pangsapuri Pelangi Court, Jalan Pekan Baru here.

He said this in response to a statement by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad that three state governments, namely Penang, Selangor and Kelantan had yet to give their commitment to sign the Corruption Free Pledge (IBR).

Mohamed Azmin said the Selangor government supported efforts by MACC to combat corruption.

In another development, Mohamed Azmin, who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president, refuted an allegation that no DAP leaders was named in the line-up of Pakatan Harapan leadership.

He said DAP was given an important post, with Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng as deputy president, alongside Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Mohamad Sabu of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

Last Friday, Pakatan Harapan announced its new leadership line-up with PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its chairman, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the de facto leader and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as president.

Meanwhile, on today’s programme, Mohamed Azmin said the per capita usage of treated water in Selangor was among the highest in the region at 250 litre per day and expressed the need for the people to use water prudently.

He said only 30 per cent of treated water is used for cooking and drinking, while the remaining is used to wash vehicles and clothing and water plants.

In Singapore, the rate is only 150 litre a day, while in Thailand it is 90 litre per day, he said.

The recommended rate on per capita use of treated water by the World Health organisation (WHO) is 165 litre per day.

On water reserve margin in Selangor, he said, it was at 4.34 per cent end of last year, but dropped to 3.54 per cent this year due to increase in water demand. — Bernama