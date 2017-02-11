Last updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 6:46 pm GMT+8

Azmin refuses to reveal name of minister, insists not lying

BY RAM ANAND

Saturday February 11, 2017
06:11 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has refused to disclose the name of a senior federal minister that he alleged is set to resign from the Cabinet. — Picture by Saw Siow FengDatuk Seri Azmin Ali has refused to disclose the name of a senior federal minister that he alleged is set to resign from the Cabinet. — Picture by Saw Siow FengSUBANG JAYA, Feb 11 ― Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali refused to reveal the name of a senior federal minister that he alleged is set to resign from the Cabinet despite the deputy prime minister naming the minister earlier.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the minister referred to by Azmin was Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman.

However, he added that Anifah is not resigning as speculated by Azmin in a Twitter posting yesterday.

“I will not reveal the name out of respect for what was a private meeting between me and (the minister). It depends on the individual,” Azmin said when met by reporters after attending a event celebrating veteran PKR leader Dr Syed Husin Ali's birthday.

Azmin also insisted he was not “lying” as claimed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Zahid.

“I was just asking a question. How can that be considered lying?” he asked.

