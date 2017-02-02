Azmin: PAS-PPBM cooperation shows maturity of Opposition

Azmin Ali said the joint committee formed yesterday between PAS-PPBM has already led to several “positive resolutions” from the cooperation talks. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The cooperation between PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to ensure straight fights in the next general election shows political maturity among Opposition parties, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

The PKR deputy president reiterated that it was vital for Opposition parties to cooperate to avoid splitting the Opposition’s vote in its fight against Barisan Nasional (BN) ruling government at the 14th general elections.

“This new development displays the leadership and maturity of PPBM and PAS in finding a common ground.

“This is a positive effort to strengthen the two party system and prepare an alternative that is dynamic, strong and viable for the people to replace Umno and BN with,” Azmin said in a statement.

Azmin who is also Selangor mentri besar also said the joint committee formed yesterday between PAS-PPBM has already led to several “positive resolutions” from the cooperation talks.

Azmin also said PKR would be ever ready to negotiate with PAS and PPBM but cautioned all party leaders to put aside their own agendas for the benefit of the nation.

“It is our demand that we are led with intelligence, inclusivity, putting aside partisan and ideological differences so that a strong and stable Opposition coalition is formed,” he stressed.

PAS and PPBM yesterday formed a joint committee that was tasked with framing an outline for political cooperation between both parties ahead of the 14th general election that must be called by mid next year.

PPBM, the newest Umno splinter party, has been courting PAS for the past few months to form a more cohesive Opposition front.

The Islamist party had a falling out with secular DAP in 2015, leading to the breakup of the Pakatan Rakyat partnership formed after the landmark Election 2008 that denied the ruling BN its customary two-thirds control of Parliament for the first time in decades.

Last year, PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara which was set up by former PAS leaders, formed a new pact called Pakatan Harapan.