Azmin: Pakatan to decide on six Selangor seats once EC’s redelineation approved

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali says Pakatan will wait until the delineation proposal is passed in Parliament before deciding on the final six Selangor state seats. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Pakatan Harapan will decide on the division of the final six state seats in Selangor after the Election Commission's proposed redelineation has been approved by Parliament, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has said.

Azmin, who is both PKR deputy president and Selangor Mentri Besar, said PH will discuss how the remaining six seats would be divided up among its four parties in the 14th general election.

“The situation in Selangor is unique because it involves the redelineation of electoral boundaries.

“We have objected during the public hearings and in court. Now, we will wait until the proposal is passed by the Dewan Rakyat before discussing with the component parties,” he was quoted saying by local daily The Star.

Azmin said he believed that Selangor voters would continue to vote for Pakatan as the state government even after the redelineation, noting that the pact had “carried out the duties with integrity” since 2008 and will continue to do so.

Pakatan Harapan has four parties, namely PKR, DAP, Parti Amanah Malaysia and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

There are still ongoing court cases over the EC's proposal to redraw boundaries of electoral constituencies.

But the EC had on March 9 submitted its redelineation report to the prime minister, just days after the Court of Appeal's March 2 unanimous rejection of the Selangor government's bid for a court order to prevent the EC from doing so.

The EC's submitting of the report on its finalised redelineation proposal to the prime minister is one of the final steps in the redelineation exercise process, with the proposals to be implemented if the Parliament approves and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong makes an order on when it would take effect.

PH has claimed that the redelineation exercise is unconstitutional and would give an unfair advantage to Barisan Nasional in the polls.

PH won Selangor for the second term in the 13th general election with a haul of 44 state seats against BN's 12 seats.

The 14th general election must be held by this August, but can be called earlier.