Azmin keeps everyone guessing on dissolution of state assembly

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to journalists after Friday prayers at Masjid As-Syarif in Klang March 23, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa RAWANG, April 4 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali kept it a guessing game as to when the State Assembly will be dissolved to pave the way for the 14th general election (GE14).

“It could be before Parliament is dissolved or after. However, the state government does not need an early mandate because we got a strong mandate in GE13 and our focus now is to live up to the mandate,” he told reporters here today.

The mandate of the Selangor government led by PKR expires in June this year.

Meanwhile, asked whether his opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (made up of PKR, DAP, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Amanah) had finalised its list of candidates for Selangor for GE14, Mohamed Azmin, who is also Selangor Pakatan Harapan chairman and PKR deputy president, said it would be ready in a day or two.

Selangor has 56 state seats with DAP holding 14, PKR and PAS 13 each, Amanah two and two seats held by independents. — Bernama