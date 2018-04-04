Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Azmin keeps everyone guessing on dissolution of state assembly

Wednesday April 4, 2018
08:38 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Universiti Sains Malaysia’s gay conversion contest sparks angerUniversiti Sains Malaysia’s gay conversion contest sparks anger

Beach-themed opening ceremony kicks off Gold Coast 2018Beach-themed opening ceremony kicks off Gold Coast 2018

The Edit: Apple ‘working on touchless control, curved iPhone screen’The Edit: Apple ‘working on touchless control, curved iPhone screen’

Boeing hit by US-China tariff war in boost to Airbus jetsBoeing hit by US-China tariff war in boost to Airbus jets

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to journalists after Friday prayers at Masjid As-Syarif in Klang March 23, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSelangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to journalists after Friday prayers at Masjid As-Syarif in Klang March 23, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaRAWANG, April 4 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali kept it a guessing game as to when the State Assembly will be dissolved to pave the way for the 14th general election (GE14).

“It could be before Parliament is dissolved or after. However, the state government does not need an early mandate because we got a strong mandate in GE13 and our focus now is to live up to the mandate,” he told reporters here today.

The mandate of the Selangor government led by PKR expires in June this year.

Meanwhile, asked whether his opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (made up of PKR, DAP, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Amanah) had finalised its list of candidates for Selangor for GE14, Mohamed Azmin, who is also Selangor Pakatan Harapan chairman and PKR deputy president, said it would be ready in a day or two.

Selangor has 56 state seats with DAP holding 14, PKR and PAS 13 each, Amanah two and two seats held by independents. — Bernama

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram