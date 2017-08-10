Azmin is Pakatan Harapan’s election director

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has been appointed as Pakatan Harapan’s election director, ahead of the 14th national polls. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has been appointed as Pakatan Harapan’s election director, ahead of the 14th national polls.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Azmin was appointed to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as part of PH’s election committee.

“Pakatan Harapan presidential council has agreed to announce the appointment of Azmin as the elections director to strengthen the elections committee which is led by Muhyiddin,” he said in a statement today.

Other than Azmin, PKR’s Zuraida Kamaruddin had also been elected as the head of Pakatan Harapan’s women’s wing.

Dr Mahathir also announced Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu’s appointment as PH’s communication and mobilisation committee chairman.