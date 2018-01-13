Azmin is capable but not chosen, says Tun M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the Pakatan Harapan convention in Shah Alam January 7, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriCYBERJAYA, Jan 13 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad admits Mentri Besar Selangor Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is a capable leader to be the next prime minister if Pakatan Harapan (PH) wins the 14th General Election.

The PH chairman however said although Mohd Azmin was very capable, the latter was however not chosen by the PH leadership to be the prime minister.

“He is very capable but not chosen. Not only capable but you must be chosen. I don’t know whether I’m capable but they have chosen me,” he told reporters after becoming a panellist at a Vision 2020 Forum here today.

He was commenting on a question raised on why he did not suggest other names such as Azmin to be PH’s PM candidate.

Yesterday, it was reported that Mahathir claimed he did not want to become the prime minister if PH wins the next general election but he was asked to accept the candidacy.

Asked on the comment by Karpal Singh’s daughter who slammed Mahathir’s candidacy which shows Opposition’s lack of strategy, he said: “Everyone is entitled to an opinion but I have to respect those who support and believe in me.”

The forum, which was supposed to start at 2pm, only began at 3.15pm with a low turnout of nearly 300 people compared to the expected crowd of more than 1,000.

The ballroom was initially full of chairs, but the secretariat then removed some of them after realising that the venue was half empty.

As soon as the forum started, the emcee had asked the secretariat to keep the entrance door opened hoping more to come but only a few came. — Bernama