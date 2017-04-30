Last updated Sunday, April 30, 2017 8:49 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Malaysia

Azmin incredulous PAS willing to split with PKR over Selena Gomez concert

Sunday April 30, 2017
08:24 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Four people injured after taxi explodes in SingaporeFour people injured after taxi explodes in Singapore

No surprise if PAS decides to cut ties with PKR, MCA saysNo surprise if PAS decides to cut ties with PKR, MCA says

The Edit: Shannen Doherty says she is in remissionThe Edit: Shannen Doherty says she is in remission

The Edit: New ‘Orange is the New Black’ leaked by hackerThe Edit: New ‘Orange is the New Black’ leaked by hacker

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali expressed disbelief that PAS wanted to cut ties with PKR over the Selena Gomez concert in Shah Alam. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Seri Azmin Ali expressed disbelief that PAS wanted to cut ties with PKR over the Selena Gomez concert in Shah Alam. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has expressed disbelief over a PAS delegate’s motion urging the party to cut ties with his PKR over a Selena Gomez concert last year.

Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, said he was under heavy criticism in recent days, alluding to the repeated calls at the PAS muktamar for the Islamist party to end its relationship with its sole remaining ally in the Pakatan Harapan pact.

“It cannot be that we are breaking up over Selena Gomez,” Azmin was quoted as saying by the Sinar Harian news portal.

“I tell the truth, I don’t even know Selena Gomez all that well,” he said, adding that he was only familiar with nasyid music.

PAS last year protested the concert by the US pop singer and sought to have the event at the Stadium Melawati in Shah Alam cancelled, claiming that performances by the “sexy” artiste were an affront to the local Muslim community.

Azmin reportedly retorted to say sexiness is God’s creation and that Gomez’s critics should “not be over excited by it”.

PAS delegates today unanimously approved the motion to end ties with PKR, leaving the final decision to the party’s Syura Council.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline