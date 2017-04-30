Azmin incredulous PAS willing to split with PKR over Selena Gomez concert

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali expressed disbelief that PAS wanted to cut ties with PKR over the Selena Gomez concert in Shah Alam. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has expressed disbelief over a PAS delegate’s motion urging the party to cut ties with his PKR over a Selena Gomez concert last year.

Azmin, who is also PKR deputy president, said he was under heavy criticism in recent days, alluding to the repeated calls at the PAS muktamar for the Islamist party to end its relationship with its sole remaining ally in the Pakatan Harapan pact.

“It cannot be that we are breaking up over Selena Gomez,” Azmin was quoted as saying by the Sinar Harian news portal.

“I tell the truth, I don’t even know Selena Gomez all that well,” he said, adding that he was only familiar with nasyid music.

PAS last year protested the concert by the US pop singer and sought to have the event at the Stadium Melawati in Shah Alam cancelled, claiming that performances by the “sexy” artiste were an affront to the local Muslim community.

Azmin reportedly retorted to say sexiness is God’s creation and that Gomez’s critics should “not be over excited by it”.

PAS delegates today unanimously approved the motion to end ties with PKR, leaving the final decision to the party’s Syura Council.