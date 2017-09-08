Azmin announces Selangor Pakatan Harapan top posts

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali says he is confident that the new Pakatan Harapan lineup will be able to continue serving Selangor's interest, peace and prosperity. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa​KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 ― Newly appointed Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Azmin Ali announced the state's top line-up following the political coalition's first official state meeting.

In a statement, he said the meeting was also a discussion of their plans for the upcoming general election, including the state manifesto and election work, such as communications programmes to disseminate information on Selangor's success.

Azmin from PKR who is also the Selangor mentri besar will be assisted by state PH deputies Tony Pua from DAP, Izham Hashim from Parti Amanah Nasional, Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and R. Sivarasa from PKR.

PH state secretary Zuraidah Kamaruddin (PKR) will be assisted by Amanah's Kamarul Hisham, while State Speaker Hannah Yeoh (DAP) has been appointed Selangor PH treasurer.

Professor Datuk Sukiman Sarmani (PPBM) has been appointed PH state information chief.

Xavier Jayakumar (PKR) is Selangor PH election director while the pact’s manifesto committee chairman is Saari Sungib (Amanah) with the state's legal bureau is headed by Gobind Singh Deo (DAP).

Azmin said he is confident that the lineup will be able to continue serving Selangor's interest, peace and prosperity.