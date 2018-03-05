Azman Yusof appointed as new Sarawak police commissioner

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Protection Division director general in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Azman Yusof has been appointed as Sarawak’s new police commissioner.

He will assume the position on April 9, according to Bukit Aman IGP Secretariat, Royal Malaysia Police Corporate Communications chief Datuk Asmawati Ahmad.

In a statement yesterday, he said Azman was among 20 senior officers involved in the transfer exercise.

Azman would be replaced by Datuk Yusoff Mohd Amin, assistant director at Bukit Aman Special Branch E2 as acting DCP.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh will be acting grade VUYA5 (JUSA A).

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order (General Policing) deputy director Datuk Abd Aziz Yusof will be acting police commissioner.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman IGP Secretariat (Research and Development), modernisation organisation senior assistant commissioner Datuk Muhammad Az-Lee Abdullah has been appointed as Bukit Aman IGP Secretariat (Research and Development) chief with the rank of acting deputy commissioner.

Muhammad Az-lee will be replaced by SAC Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri from Bukit Aman IGP Secretariat (Research and Development).

Meanwhile, Home Ministry Border Security Agency director general Datuk Mohamad Ismail will be acting DCP.

Also involved in the transfer exercise is Coordination of Resource Support assistant director at Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Security Department ACP Nik Azlan Wan Kadir who was appointed as commander of the Federal Reserve Unit, Bukit Aman Security and Public Order Department with the rank of SAC. — Bernama