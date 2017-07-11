Azman Ayob is new Johor CID chief

JOHOR BARU, July 11 — Former Muar district police chief, SAC Azman Ayob has been appointed the new Johor CID chief, effective today.

Azman, 52, replaces Datuk Kamaruzaman Mamat who has been promoted to Bukit Aman as CID (Forfeiture of Rights/Property/Legal Affairs and Detention) deputy director.

The handing-over of duties ceremony was witnessed by Johor police chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd at the Johor Baru police headquarters here.

Azman, a Johorean, has been serving in the force over the past 28 years.

During his stint, he served as chief staff officer and police deputy chief at several states, namely Perak, Kelantan and Selangor. — Bernama