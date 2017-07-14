Azeri Asia TV not part of us, AirAsia says

AirAsia Bhd today clarified that Azeri Asia TV, owned by Azeri Asia Holdings (M) Sdn Bhd, is not part of or affiliated with the low-cost carrier. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — AirAsia Bhd today clarified that Azeri Asia TV, owned by Azeri Asia Holdings (M) Sdn Bhd, is not part of or affiliated with the low-cost carrier.

“We have never authorised Azeri Asia to use our corporate identity or any of our intellectual property rights such as AirAsia’s website, logo, uniforms and vacancy advertisement,” AirAsia said in a statement today.

Furthermore, it said Azeri Asia TV BIG Loyalty Programme was also not the same loyalty programme of AirAsia, nor affiliated in any way to AirAsia BIG Loyalty.

“We strongly advise the public to be cautious of any organisation which infringes our intellectual property rights.

“AirAsia shall not be held liable for any claims pertaining to the organisation and we reserve our rights to take legal action against anyone who infringes our intellectual property rights,” it added. — Bernama