Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Azeri Asia TV not part of us, AirAsia says

Friday July 14, 2017
04:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Britain concedes it will have to pay EU ‘financial settlement’Britain concedes it will have to pay EU ‘financial settlement’

Anger in Philippines after police linked to mayor killing reinstatedAnger in Philippines after police linked to mayor killing reinstated

The Edit: Pope Francis puts ‘No Whining’ sign on apartment doorThe Edit: Pope Francis puts ‘No Whining’ sign on apartment door

Five hurt in acid attack robberies in London, teen arrestedFive hurt in acid attack robberies in London, teen arrested

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

AirAsia Bhd today clarified that Azeri Asia TV, owned by Azeri Asia Holdings (M) Sdn Bhd, is not part of or affiliated with the low-cost carrier. — Reuters picAirAsia Bhd today clarified that Azeri Asia TV, owned by Azeri Asia Holdings (M) Sdn Bhd, is not part of or affiliated with the low-cost carrier. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — AirAsia Bhd today clarified that Azeri Asia TV, owned by Azeri Asia Holdings (M) Sdn Bhd, is not part of or affiliated with the low-cost carrier.

“We have never authorised Azeri Asia to use our corporate identity or any of our intellectual property rights such as AirAsia’s website, logo, uniforms and vacancy advertisement,” AirAsia said in a statement today.

Furthermore, it said Azeri Asia TV BIG Loyalty Programme was also not the same loyalty programme of AirAsia, nor affiliated in any way to AirAsia BIG Loyalty.  

“We strongly advise the public to be cautious of any organisation which infringes our intellectual property rights.

“AirAsia shall not be held liable for any claims pertaining to the organisation and we reserve our rights to take legal action against anyone who infringes our intellectual property rights,” it added. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline