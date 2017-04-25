Last updated -- GMT+8

Azalina’s aide files complaint over ‘rape’ post

Tuesday April 25, 2017
02:15 PM GMT+8

According to a statement from Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said’s office, her senior private secretary filed a police report yesterday against the handler of the ‘Otai Bersih’ Facebook page over the entry. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayAccording to a statement from Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said’s office, her senior private secretary filed a police report yesterday against the handler of the ‘Otai Bersih’ Facebook page over the entry. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — An aide to Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has denied a Facebook post claiming that “nobody” was willing to sexually assault the minister in the Prime Minister's Department.

According to a statement from Azalina's office, her senior private secretary Chyairreil Annwar Akmal filed a police report yesterday against the handler of the “Otai Bersih” Facebook page over the entry.

“The police report is for the purpose of Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said's safety as well as to deny the contents of the post,” it said. “The contents are false and offensive.”

The post allegedly contains an image of the minister with the caption “Tiada seorang pun sanggup nak rogol saya (Nobody is willing to rape me)”.

The aide lodged the report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters as well as another with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

