Azalina says as ex-ministers, PPBM leaders ‘should know’ law on registration

Azalina also said Pakatan Harapan leaders should not cite PPBM’s suspension to claim ill treatment from the government. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) top echelon should be familiar with the law on political party registration as some of them used to be in the Cabinet, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said today.

The de facto law minister expressed surprise that PPBM leaders had allowed the party to be suspended by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) today.

“I am quite surprised because the party has former Cabinet ministers, and even a former prime minister.

“So I am surprised they don’t know procedure of the law. They should,” she told reporters at Parliament.

PPBM’s chairman is Malaysia’s longest serving prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, while its president is Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who was once deputy to incumbent Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Azalina also said Pakatan Harapan leaders should not cite PPBM’s suspension to claim ill treatment from the government.

“It would not be nice if they claim that they are not treated well by the government.

“They have to respect the law. If RoS asks for something, they have to comply,” she said.

RoS issued the provisional suspension under Section 14 (5) of the Societies Act 1966, and ordered PPBM to submit the minutes of meetings at its branch, division and national levels within the next 30 days, failing which the Opposition party will be permanently deregistered.

For now, PPBM may not conduct any activities or use its logo, essentially ruling out its direct participation in the 14th general election.