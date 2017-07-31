Azalina: Over three million unregistered voters up till March

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said revealed that the total number were those above the age of 21 and eligible to vote but haven’t registered. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — There are over three million unregistered voters in Malaysia as at March this year.

“The number of citizens who are above 21 years old and have still not registered as a voter are as many as 3,772,149 people,” she said in a written reply to DAP’s Kasthuri Patto last week.

Azalina added that the Elections Commission so far has received 1,454 objections to some voter applications.

Kasthuri who is Batu Kawan MP had asked the total number of voters in the country and their breakdown according to age, ethnicity and state.