Azalina in India to study Special Criminal Court on sexual cases against children

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said is in India to study the implementation of the Special Criminal Court to handle sexual crime cases against children. ― File picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said is on a two-day working visit to New Delhi, India, today to study the implementation of the Special Criminal Court to handle sexual crime cases against children.

The prime minister’s department in a press statement today informed that Azalina will also pay a courtesy visit to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Delhi, Jagdish Singh Khehar and acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Gita Mittal.

Also in the delegation were Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun and Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan, representatives from the Attorney General’s Chambers, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the Royal Malaysian Police.

“The delegation also had a meeting with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Stuti Kacker to discuss the commission’s role in handling the issue of sexual crimes against children.

“They (the delegation) were briefed on the special court established under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, (POSCA 2012),” the statement said.

Azalina was next scheduled for a meeting with India’s Law and Justice Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad and the visit ended with a meeting with non-governmental organisations which defend the plight of children who are victims of sexual abuse. — Bernama